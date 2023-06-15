Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Cheating In Name Of Opening Bank Accounts In Morena

Representational Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons have been arrested for duping people in the name of opening their accounts in banks, the police said on Thursday.

The police registered a case and are quizzing them. The mastermind of the racket went to Gujarat a few days ago.

A resident of Madhuvan colony at Ganeshpura in the city informed the police that three youths had come from Surat in Gujarat and lured the people to open accounts in HDFC Bank in the name of arranging loans and other financial benefits for them.

A few people have opened bank accounts. Senior police officials set up a team to inquire into the case.

The police took two youths into their custody after a preliminary inquiry and seized 19 passbooks and five ATM cards from their possession.

Both the thugs got cheques signed by the customers. When the thugs were opening accounts, they used to withdraw Rs 25,000 out of Rs 30, 000.

The customers were assured that they would get back the money when they obtained the loan.

They also cheated people in the name of changing Rs 2,000 currency notes, the police said.