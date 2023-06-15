Bhopal: Vidya Nagar To Soon Get Bus Stand, Courtesy BDA

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) is constructing Vidya Nagar Bus stand worth Rs 200 crore. Passenger buses for Raisen, Obaidullaganj, Hoshangabad and other destinations will be operated through this bus stand. There is already ISBT, Lalghati and Nadra bus stand.

BDA chairman Krishna Mohan Soni informed Free Press that the bus stand is being developed at Vidya Nagar with a budget of Rs 200 crore. It will be for the convenience of public as passenger buses will be operated for Raisen, Obaidullganj, Hoshangabad and other destinations.

Read Also Indore: CR And WR Officials To Hold Crucial Meeting In City Soon