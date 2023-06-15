Bhopal: Tribal Kids Get Modern, Tribal Art Lessons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 300 tribal children of 30 villages of Dindori district of the state have been taught modern and contemporary art, besides tribal painting. It was part of the concluding four-day drawing painting and craft camp, organised by 'Aakar', Bhopal and Sankul Kendra Bichiya on Thursday.

They were trained under the guidance of artists who have been associated with the field for more than 25 years. They included Bhavna Chaudhary Chandra, Morvan Prasad Tiwari, Banshi Mansher and Nitesh Nagesh. Besides art skills, they briefed them about smartphone photography.

Besides students (from classes 4 to 12) of 44 schools, 55 teachers (one teacher from each school) trained in the cluster centre Bichiya. All necessary materials like canvas colour, pencil drawing sheets were also provided to them.

On the concluding day, a painting competition was held. The winners of the first, second and third place at primary-secondary, high school and higher secondary level were awarded. Awards were also given to meritorious students of the cluster. ‘This is the first camp of its kind which has been conducted by any organisation for tribal children in their own village and schools,’ founder of Aakar Group, Nitesh said.

