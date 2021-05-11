Madhya Pradesh: Two die of black fungal infection in Jabalpur

BHOPAL: Deaths due to black fungal infection have been reported in Jabalpur. Two deaths have been reported so far. Devanshu Verma, 28, Gupteshwar (Jabalpur), was detected corona-positive on April 2. On April 15, he was shifted to ventilator at the Medical College, Jabalpur.

After he was detected Covid-negative, he was shifted to the general ward. He developed swelling of the eye. He died on May 3. His family members were told that he was diabetic.

Similarly, Patan resident Rupesh was corona-positive a month ago. During recovery, his condition deteriorated. He started losing his vision. He died on Monday. Many cases regarding black fungal infection are coming to the Medical College from the nearby areas in Jabalpur.

Besides, Indore and Bhopal reported nearly 100 cases last week. Indore reported 60-70 black fungal infection cases and Bhopal reported nearly 30 cases in the past three to four days.

This data shows that black fungal infection is on the rise in the state and is now claiming lives. Indore and Bhopal had also reported black fungal infections in many Covid patients. According to the doctors, due to doses of steroid, the immune system starts going down, enhancing the chances of subsidiary complications, such as black fungal infection.