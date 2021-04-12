Madhya Pradesh: Two-day delay in patient’s report is risk to health of others

BHOPAL: The two-day delay in receiving the reports of corona patients is a risk to the health of others. Almost all the persons we spoke to say their report arrived after two days. The delay may be a reason for spread of corona, say experts.

Case 1

Even a TV actress who had come from Mumbai did not get her report for three days. She came to Bhopal and returned and is now in home isolation in Mumbai. The actress, who wished not to be named, said she was subjected to sample collection at the airport. The actress came to Bhopal on March 26. But, after that, no one approached her and she checked her report through the Arogya Setu app. She says she has been in home quarantine in Mumbai since then.

Case 2

Another Mumbai-based man who went back to the Maharashtra capital says he got his report after he reached Mumbai from Bhopal. He, too, had given his sample at Bhopal airport. He travelled extensively in Bhopal before he left for Mumbai.

Case 3

Shubhash Malwiya, a resident of Gupta Colony, says he gave his sample on March 31 and the report arrived on April 3. He says that, in the meantime, no one even rang him up to inform him about the report, while the only call he received was that of some government official who asked him if he could isolate himself at home if his health condition was not critical, says Malwiya. Another shocking story of a man whose report arrived after he died of corona.

Case 4

Pushpa Thakur, daughter-in-law of Pooran Singh Thakur, says he was admitted to Kasturba Hospital, where his sample was taken and he was shifted to a ward where Covid suspects were admitted. She says her father-in-law was admitted on March 28 and he died on March 30 before his report arrived on March 31. She says that, before the report arrived, they were interacting with him wearing PPE kits, but she says they do not know whether he was given treatment for corona.