Lockdown in Kolar-Shahpura area of Bhopal collapses: Thousands drive on roads to offices, shops as police look on helplessly

BHOPAL: Selective lockdown for nine days imposed in the Kolar-Shahpura areas collapsed on Monday after thousands of people drove on the roads to their offices and shops. The police at the checkpoints looked on helplessly. A nine-day lockdown was imposed after the Kolar-Shahpura areas contributed 40 per cent of the corona cases in the state capital.

Despite the lockdown, people ventured out in large numbers, leading to traffic jams and exposing the administration’s failure at the checkpoints in Kolar. Locals said it would be the same scene daily, so the administration should review its stand regarding the selective lockdown. There should be uniform lock down in any city, they said.

There was a two-day lockdown in the state capital, while the Kolar-Shahpura areas were put under a nine-day lockdown. So, with ending two days lock down on Monday, people ventured out in Kolar leading to heavy traffic jams. Even the traffic police looked helpless in front of the surge of vehicles, commuters and pedestrians.

Healthcare workers, people associated with the essential services, mediamen, newspaper agents, milk vendors, bankers and the BMC staff were exempted from the purview of the lockdown. Most of the population of Kolar work outside Kolar—so, irrespective of whether they work in the public sector or private, they all came out onto the roads with the two-day lockdown ending.