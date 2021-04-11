Bhopal: All frontline workers afflicted by corona in 2020 out in the field again

BHOPAL: All the frontline workers who had contracted corona in 2020 are in the field again, when the virus is in the news. The cops this year, however, say that they are somehow confident that they have been vaccinated and they have also recovered. But still, they have to exercise all preventive measures.

City superintendent of police (CSP), Kotwali, Bittu Sharma says she reaches home and only after taking a bath and washing her uniform does she enter her room. She says, “We don’t need to panic, but have to follow the rules to stay safe and alive.” Sharma says she had contracted corona in November and, after she recovered, she resumed her job. She says there is a room in the home where she first enters and only after taking a bath does she meet her family. She says the challenge this year is no less hard and she takes all the precautions to stay safe.

SHO, Jahangirabad, Virendra Singh Chauhan says that, this April, it will be a year since he contracted corona. He says, at that time, they were totally unaware of what would happen, but now, he is vaccinated and feels he is safe. But, he says, he never allows any of his family members to touch his belongings that he carries from outside. Chauhan says the number of cases is rising and, thus, they are not taking any risks. He says that, to prevent the spread, they have made all the arrangements at their police stations.

Aleem Khan, city superintendent of police (CSP) Jahangirabad says it has been a year since he contracted corona. Khan says they were neither scared then, nor are they now. Khan says the virus is spreading and only the persons who are allowed to move out should leave their homes. “As policemen, we’re here to maintain law and order and, for that, we maintain social distancing and we follow all the norms,” he says.