Although Madhya Pradesh policemen were not counselled on Covaxin consent form, cops play ‘follow the leader’, troop up for Covaxin shots

BHOPAL: Policemen have not been counselled about the consent form mandatory before Covaxin shots. Most of the policemen have taken it for granted that, when senior police officials have received the shot, Covaxin is mandatory for all. So, they are getting the vaccine shots and juniors have no other option than to fall in line. They seem not to be bothered at all about consent forms and the clauses mentioned therein or the controversies.

However, raising a finger at the consent form, DGP Vivek Johri had commented, “A consent form needs multiple changes. It’s creating confusion; so, many policemen aren’t willing to get vaccinated. For instance, blood pressure patients who take blood-thinning medicines shouldn’t get the shot, but we have no other option than to get the vaccine dose.”

ADG (police) Sai Manohar, too, had commented, “We’ll go with the doctor’s advice as far as preference between Covishield and Covaxin is concerned. The doctor’s advice is the main thing for us policemen.”

Those receiving a dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin have been asked to sign a consent form that assures compensation if any adverse effect related to the vaccine in reported. Recipients of Covaxin need to sign the consent form before being vaccinated as its use has been permitted by the Centre in “clinical trial mode”.