 Madhya Pradesh: Two cops suspended for using abusive words in inebriated state in Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh: Two cops suspended for using abusive words in inebriated state in Gwalior

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two constables have been suspended for using abusive words in a drunken state, official sources said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, in which the constables were using profane language, went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when the police launched a drive against those who drive in an inebriated condition. 

The police came to know that two persons were creating a ruckus near a hotel at Shatipur.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the duo. They identified themselves as Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Gurjar. 

Yadav was in police uniform.

When the police team said that they would complain to the superintendent about their misconduct, Yadav used abusive words against the SP.

As the conversation was going on, a video of the incident was being made.

The police team informed the higher-ups about the conduct of the constables.

When the SP came to know of it, he suspended both constables. 

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotia said as both the constables were in a drunken state and using abusive language, they were suspended.

article-image

