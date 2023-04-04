Caught on Cam: Man attempts self-immolation at SP Office in Gwalior, accuses woman of harassment

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young man attempted to commit self-immolation at the SP office in Gwalior, on Tuesday, which caused chaos and panic among the people present.

The man with a bottle of petrol came to register a complaint in public hearing but when he was not heard by Bahodapur police, he poured petrol on himself and tried to set on fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Eyewitnesses say that the young man was shouting and accusing a man and a woman for harassing him. He claimed that the police of Bahodapur police station were not taking any action against them, leaving him with no option but to take this extreme step.

Hopefully, the police including people present convinced the man from setting himself on fire and took him to a secluded place to counsel him and understand his problem. It is important for the authorities to take his complaint seriously and take appropriate action against those who have allegedly been harassing him.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Another temple built on stepwell found in Gwalior