Madhya Pradesh: Another temple built on stepwell found in Gwalior

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After Indore Beleshwar Temple tragedy, one such temple has been identified in Gwalior which is built on a stepwell covered up with slabs and tiles. The temple identified as Dadaji Dham Dharmapuri temple, which is located in the heart of Gwalior city.

However, the area around the stepwell is still open and poses a risk to visitors. Similarly, the Sai Baba temple, which is located nearby, is also built on a stepwell.

The city of Gwalior is home to several ancient temples that were built on stepwells. However, many of these stepwells have been covered up and are not easily visible to visitors. This has become a cause of concern for the district administration, as they fear that these open stepwells could lead to accidents.

Despite the efforts of the district administration and municipal officials, there are still several open stepwells and wells in the city, which are filled with garbage and debris. These stepwells have not been secured properly, which could lead to a major accident at any time.

The building branch of the corporation has now become active to identify such stepwells and take measures to secure them. The Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar has also taken steps to prepare a three-feet high boundary around the stepwell in Sewa Nagar, in order to prevent accidents.

