Madhya Pradesh: Cyber fraud dupes female constable of Rs 23,000 in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A cyber fraud has duped a woman constable of Rs 23,000 in the name of increasing her credit card limit.

The female constable, Lakshmi Tomar, is posted in the office of the superintendent of police and was cautious about cyber frauds.

She came to know about it after she received a message that a sum of Rs 23,000 had been deducted from her account. She got her account blocked and lodged a complaint at the cyber cell.

Two days ago, Tomar received a call and the caller identified himself as an officer of a credit company.

The caller told her if she wished to increase her credit card limit, she could do so, since there was an offer.

Tomar said she wanted to increase the limit of her SBI credit card. The caller then sought some details of her accounts.

Immediately after that, the fraud deducted Rs 23, 000 from her account. When Tomar called her back, the call was not received. Immediately after that, she went to the bank and got her account blocked.