Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Barauni-Gwalior Express derail in Gwalior; no passengers hurt

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two coaches of the Barauni-Gwalior Express derailed while no passenger was onboard in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on late on Thursday night.

The incident took place while the train was moving from Platform number 2 to the yard.

Among the coaches that derailed was one general coach and another Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach.

After receiving the information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Protection Force (GRPF) and the technical team reached the spot. The authorities were able to bring the coaches back on track after much toil.

The situation was under control by Friday morning.