e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Barauni-Gwalior Express derail in Gwalior; no passengers hurt

Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Barauni-Gwalior Express derail in Gwalior; no passengers hurt

The incident took place while the train was moving from Platform number 2 to the yard.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
ANI
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two coaches of the Barauni-Gwalior Express derailed while no passenger was onboard in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on late on Thursday night.

The incident took place while the train was moving from Platform number 2 to the yard.

Among the coaches that derailed was one general coach and another Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach.

After receiving the information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Protection Force (GRPF) and the technical team reached the spot. The authorities were able to bring the coaches back on track after much toil.

The situation was under control by Friday morning.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: BJP corporator beaten to death in Gwalior, one held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Keeping the wedding season in mind, Traders Association decides to keep New Market...

Madhya Pradesh: Keeping the wedding season in mind, Traders Association decides to keep New Market...

Madhya Pradesh: 'I refuse to work alongside a man who killed people of my religion', says Congress...

Madhya Pradesh: 'I refuse to work alongside a man who killed people of my religion', says Congress...

Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Barauni-Gwalior Express derail in Gwalior; no passengers hurt

Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Barauni-Gwalior Express derail in Gwalior; no passengers hurt

Morena: Child dies in water tank platform collapse

Morena: Child dies in water tank platform collapse

Bhopal: State govt not to move SC against Purushottam Sharma

Bhopal: State govt not to move SC against Purushottam Sharma