Madhya Pradesh: BJP corporator beaten to death in Gwalior, one held

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A-40 year old corporator was beaten to death by his friends under Murar police station in Gwalior district, on Wednesday evening, said the police, on Thursday. The assaulters also made a video of the killing.

The corporator was identified as Shailendra Kushwaha and represented ward number three. Later, his family members and relatives staged a protest against the killing.

The corporator was a relative of minister of state Bharat Singh Kushwaha and close to Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

SP Amit Sanghi told Free Press, “The victim was invited to birthday party of Vikky Rana. His four friends Rajesh Sharma, Bhura alias Sarvesh Tomar, Vineet Rajawat and Dheeraj Pal too were present.”

Preliminary investigation revealed after cutting of cake the five friends started drinking. During the drinking session, the four friends had a dispute with Kushwaha and attacked him with lathis and rods. They brutally thrashed him on the roadside and even prepared a video of the act. The accused later made the video viral on social media.

After coming to know of the incident, Kushwaha’s family members reached the spot and rushed him to a private hospital. The corporator succumbed to the injuries during the course of treatment.

On Thursday, family members and supporters staged a massive protest and even blocked the busiest Baradari crossing. They demanded financial assistance for deceased’s family and demolition of accused’s houses.

The police have registered the case under Section 302 of the IPC and have arrested Vikky Rana.