MP: BJP councillor close to Gwalior minister Bharat Singh Kushwah was beaten to death by his own colleagues

BJP councillor, Shailendra alias Shailu Kushwaha | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP councillor, Shailendra alias Shailu Kushwaha, of the Cantonment area, was beaten to death by his own colleagues in the Murar area of Gwalior. After this, the people angry with the incident reached Murar police station, created a stir, and blocked the road.

The deceased was said to be very close to the member of legislative assembly of Madhya Pradesh from Gwalior Rural constituency, Bharat Singh Kushwah.

According to the police, the councillor had arrived at the birthday celebration, but there was a fight with his friends. After drinking alcohol with five partygoers—Bhuru Tomar, Dharmendra Pal, Vineet Rajawat, and Vicky Kaushal—there was an argument, and they beat the councillor to death.

He was also taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased's kin jammed the road and demanded that a bulldozer be used to level the accused's home.

The police have started questioning Vicky Kaushal out of the five accused in custody.