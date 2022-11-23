Gwalior: Man arrested for raping woman, forcing her to convert to Islam

Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Purani Chhavani police station staff have arrested a man on charges of raping a Hindu woman and forcing her to convert to Islam after marrying her, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that members of Bajrang Dal created a ruckus demanding arrest of the accused.

Purani Chhavani police station incharge Inder Singh Rathore told the media that the survivor was a native of Chhattisgarh whose parents passed away when she was young. Her relatives raised her and got her married 12 years ago, after which she also gave birth to a son and a daughter.

Her husband used to assault her physically. As a result, she came to Gwalior and began working at a factory for a living. There, she befriended Sohail Khan after which he used to visit her home frequently.

After some time, Khan visited her house and allegedly raped her. He then committed the crime multiple times while threatening her with dire consequences. In 2020, Khan married her and forcibly changed her name and religion, SHO Rathore said.

The survivor also alleged that Khan used to assault her when she would worship Hindu deities. Accused Khan has been arrested under Indian Penal Code provisions, SHO Rathore said.