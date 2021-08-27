Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for killing man for refusing money to buy marijuana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Piplani police arrested two persons on Friday for killing a man after he refused to give them Rs 700 for marijuana.

The 40-year-old victim Sohan Gupta was killed on Monday. His body was found lying near 40 quarters area of Piplani. The accused had smashed his head with a heavy object, said police.

According to police, Sonahn Gupta was sitting near his house at 40 quarters area of Piplani when Koli reached him. He demanded money from Gupta for buying marijuana, which he refused.

It led to an altercation between them and Koli went back to a nearby slum. He returned with two other accused and they thrashed Gupta. Koli took a boulder and hit his head several times, said police. The accused fled the spot leaving his body, which was later found by police.

The police questioned prime accused Koli on information provided by family of deceased. Koli broke down and revealed the incident. The police seized blood-stained clothes from his house and also arrested his associate Vikrant Khare. Their third accomplice is on the run, said police.

