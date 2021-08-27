Madhya Pradesh: Man stitches private part of his wife, arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a man stitched the private part of his wife, suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair with a man in Singrauli district, sources said on Friday.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singrauli and her condition is stable.

The incident took place at Raila village under Bandhaura police outpost of the district.

The police have arrested the accused husband and are interrogating him.

According to police sources, the accused, 55, used to have arguments with his wife as he suspected her of having an extra-marital relationship with a man of the same village. He also used to beat her up.

“Recently, he again had a dispute with his wife over the same issue. He first beat up her, later stitched her private part. The woman somehow managed to escape from home and lodged a complaint,” said a police officer.

The officer said that a medical report has confirmed that the victim's private part was stitched using some sharp edge metal stick.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Anil Sonkar said that a case had been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and further investigation was on. “The accused is being interrogated and he will be produced in the court soon,” he said.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 06:38 PM IST