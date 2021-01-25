Madhya Pradesh: Traffic diversion plan in Bhopal for Republic Day

BHOPAL: Traffic diversions were announced on the eve of Republic Day in the state capital. It will be effective from 7 am on Republic Day. According to the diversion plan, traffic leading from Roshanpura Square to Bhopal Talkies via Raj Bhavan and Lal Parade Ground has been diverted to Banganga, Machhli Ghar, Khatlapura, PHQ-Trisection, Lily Talkies and Bhopal Talkies.

The rules will be the same for traffic coming from Bhopal Talkies to Roshanpura via Raj Bhavan and Lal Parade Ground. It has been diverted from Lily Talkies, PHQ-Trisection, Khatlapura, Machhli Ghar, Banganga and then Roshanpura Square. Public transport coming from the Bus Stand and railway station towards TT Nagar has been diverted to Bhopal Talkies, Aishbag Fatak, Pull-Bogda, Maida Mills and Board Office Square.

After 8.30 am, the entry of vehicles will remain prohibited at the PHQ trisection and police control-room. Parking will be prohibited at the old SP office and Shabban Square. Entry of heavy vehicles into the city will remain prohibited from 6 am. Therefore, those heavy vehicles that are going towards Hoshangabad and Raisen from Indore and Rajgarh have been diverted through the Khajuri bypass, Mubarakpur Chowraha, Lambakheda bypass and Patel Nagar bypass to 11-Mill Square.

Similarly, heavy vehicles going from Hoshangabad and Raisen to Indore and Rajgarh have been diverted through 11-Mill Square, Anand Nagar bypass, Gandhi Nagar Square and Khajuri bypass.