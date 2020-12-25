Madhya Pradesh: Three NCC cadets of Bhopal School of Social Science selected for Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi

BHOPAL: Shraddha Moon, Yaduvendra Solanki and Harshit Goswami - the three NCC cadets from Bhopal School of Social Science (BSSS) have been selected for Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi next month.

“It is a matter of pride for NCC, the world's largest uniformed disciplined organisation, to be included in Republic Day Parade,” BSSS NCC officer Lieutenant Nasir Ali said. Cadets of army, Air Force and navy from all the group headquarters of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, went through a month-long selection session held at Bansal Engineering College.

A total of 34 cadets have been selected for R-Day parade to be held in New Delhi. These selected cadets also included three cadets of BSSS NCC 4 MP Battalion.