Madhya Pradesh: Three NCC cadets of Bhopal School of Social Science selected for Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi

BHOPAL: Shraddha Moon, Yaduvendra Solanki and Harshit Goswami - the three NCC cadets from Bhopal School of Social Science (BSSS) have been selected for Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi next month.
“It is a matter of pride for NCC, the world's largest uniformed disciplined organisation, to be included in Republic Day Parade,” BSSS NCC officer Lieutenant Nasir Ali said. Cadets of army, Air Force and navy from all the group headquarters of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, went through a month-long selection session held at Bansal Engineering College.
A total of 34 cadets have been selected for R-Day parade to be held in New Delhi. These selected cadets also included three cadets of BSSS NCC 4 MP Battalion.
While confirming the selection of the three cadets, BSSS NCC officer Lieutenant Nasir Ali said that cadets and officers would have to be quarantined in Delhi for the first 11 days. The cadets, selected from all over the country, will then undergo another selection process for Rajpath, Guard of Honour, Prime Minister's Rally and Youth Exchange Programme.
Social science school principal Father John PJ congratulated the cadets and said the hard work and guidance given to them in the challenging phase of Covod-19 has brought them laurels and made the college proud.
