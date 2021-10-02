Madhya Pradesh: Trader duped of Rs 95,000 after posting advertisement to sell furniture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A trader allegedly lost Rs 95,000 after he scanned a QR code, sent to him by a person who had met him through social media. The FIR was registered in the case on Saturday, said Shahpura police.

The complainant Shubhadeep Saha, a resident of Aakriti Eco City, had posted advertisement an advertisement on OLX website to sell his furniture. The accused called him and told that he has to scan a code and Rs 30,000 will be transferred into his account. However, he lost the amount and the accused convinced him to rescan the code and he again lost Rs 30,000. The caller again convinced him to scan it and he lost Rs 35,000.

Saha, when called him again, the accused asked him how much money is left in the account. After that, he did not respond to the calls. Finally, Saha lodged a complaint with police on September 23.

Another resident of Shahpura, Varun Agrawal, lost Rs 40,000 in a similar way. He too had posted advertisement on OLX website for selling his old furniture and lost the amount in three installments. Sub inspector Afsar Khan of Shahpura police station said the incidents occurred in September and investigation is on.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:51 PM IST