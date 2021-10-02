Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore turns 25, silver jubilee celebration on October 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore established in 1996 at Prabandh Shikhar in Rau, is going to turn 25 on Sunday.

One of premier b-schools of the country has decided to celebrate its silver jubilee in a grand manner and in a strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol on its campus.

Alpesh Shah, managing director & senior partner, The Boston Consulting Group, will be the chief guest for the 25th foundation day celebration day.

The institute is likely to make some big announcements post foundation day celebration.

Last year, the foundation day celebrations were lowkey following Covid-19 situation. As Covid-19 cases are down currently, IIM Indore will celebrate the foundation day in grand manner this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:50 PM IST