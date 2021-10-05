Madhya Pradesh: Trader attacked with Iron rod, looted Rs 2.76 lakh cash in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a garments trader and robbed Rs 2.76 lakh in cash late on Monday night, a police officer said.

The trader identified as Kishore Badhwani has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to information, Badhwani, 60, runs a garments shop in Marwadi road area. On Monday night, he was returning to his home in the Idgah Hills area.

He was riding on a scooter. While he was passing through Shahjehanabad area, two bike borne miscreants came from behind and attacked him with an Iron rod. Badhwani fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries.

The accused made off with his scooter. Badhwani in her complaint to police said that he was carrying cash Rs 2.76 lakh in the scooter.

Police have recovered Badhwani’s scooter from a desolate place, 1km away from the spot.

In charge of Shahjehanabad police station, Zaheer Khan said that video footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area had been recovered and identities of the accused were being established.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:44 PM IST