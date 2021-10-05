Madhya Pradesh: A minor girl murdered in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered with a scarf in Jabalpur under Hanumantal police station, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, on Sunday night, the minor girl was caught red-handed by her parents in an objectionable condition with the neighboring youth in her room.

After which the parents tried to catch the youth but he ran away from the girl's room. Later, the parents of the girl reached Hanumantal police station to lodge an FIR of rape against the youth on Monday morning. But the police officer told him that the daughter has to be physically present in the police station to register the FIR against the accused.

Then as soon as the parents reached home to pick up their daughter, they saw the body of her daughter in the room and the scarf was surmounted in her neck.

They immediately informed the police about the incident. Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and took the girl to Victoria Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The police sent the girl's body to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna has directed an investigation into the matter. It is suspected that the girl was murdered. The police started investigating the matter in the context of honor killing.

At the same time, Hanumantal police station in charge Umesh Golhani said that on the complaint of the parents, the police have registered a case of rape against the accused Devendra Chaudhary (21), who entered in the house that night.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:20 AM IST