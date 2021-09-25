Madhya Pradesh tourism to organize Rock Art trekking in Ratapani

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh tourism is organizing Awargi – The Rock Art Trekking Trail- Ratapani Sanctuary on 26 September 2021 to introduce the tourists to the grandeur of natural and anthropological heritage of the state.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that a visit to ancient rock paintings located inside the Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary would be a special experience for the tourists. “It is one of the busiest rock painting sites in Asia,” he said.

He further informed that the tourists will be taken on a walk in the middle of the forest from 6 am to 9:30 am amid gorgeous scenic views of the hills.

Tourists will be taken from Bhopal to Dahod Dam at 6 am from where tourists will take a short drive to Malkhari to see the Bhaisachitauri Rockshelters.

As per the tourism department’s officials, the travellers should carry stretchable and comfortable clothing, sneakers or sports shoes, sunglasses, umbrella, raincoat, camera with extra batteries, sunscreen lotion, personal medicines, water bottle, Odomos cream, hand sanitiser and a small backpack.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 05:31 PM IST