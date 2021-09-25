Madhya Pradesh: CBI arrests AIIMS Bhopal Deputy Director for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a deputy director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh against approving a bill of 40 lakh.

The deputy director (Administration), Dhirendra Pratap Singh had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a pharmacist for clearing his bill, but the deal was finalised at Rs 1 lakh.

Singh asked the pharmacist to hand over the bribe to him near a restaurant in Shahpura locality. As soon as Singh received the bribe on Saturday noon, he was nabbed a CBI team.

According to superintendent of police (SP), CBI Bhopal, AK Pandey the complainant in his complaint to CBI said that Singh was not approving the bills. Singh was demanding 10% of total bill amount as a bribe, complainant told CBI.

The complainant later approached the CBI and lodged a complaint.

Sources said that a team of CBI has also been conducting a search at residential premises of Singh and has recovered documents related to bank FDs, life insurances and other properties.

The search was continue till filing this report.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 04:45 PM IST