Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to hold two-day skydiving camp in Bhopal from March 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s proposed skydiving camps at Bhopal and Ujjain will be inaugurated at the RGPV Ground in the city on March 1, as per officials.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and State Tourism Minister Usha Thakur will join the ceremony virtually. The two-day camp will begin with two skydivers jumping from an aircraft from a height of 10,000 feet carrying the national Tricolour.

Deputy director of adventure tourism board, Umakant Choudhary, told Free Press people from Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Indore, Dewas and other cities have booked the slots.

He said, “The only other place in India where skydiving is held is Narnaul in Haryana. Till now, the enthusiasts who could not get a booking at Narnaul used to fly to Dubai to enjoy the sport,” he said.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Passport Seva Kendra take out Padyatra to spread the message of unity

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:40 PM IST