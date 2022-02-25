Bhopal: Passport Seva Kendra take out Padyatra to spread the message of unity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Officials and staff of Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), Bhopal took out a Padyatra on Friday to spread the message of unity among people.

The Padayatra began from ISBT Habibganj. Holding banners with portraits of martyrs and leaders of the freedom struggle like Mahatma Gandhi, Allama Iqbal, Bhagat Singh and Ram Prasad Bismil they marched to Rani Kamlapati Railway station and back to ISBT. They raised popular slogans of the struggle including ‘Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hain…,’ ‘Sare Jahan se achchha, Hindustan hamara…,’ “karo ya maro” and Ínquilab Zindabad…’,

Organised by the Regional Passport Office, the event was part of the fifth day of the seven-day ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week’, which began from February 21.

All the officials participated in this rally with full zeal and enthusiasm to recall the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. Regional Passport Officer Rashmi Baghel addressed the passport office team and congratulated them for fulfilling the aim of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

All the employees and officers including Rashmi Baghel, Vandana Reddy, CP Manoharan, Gopal Reddy, Varun Chaudhary, Rajesh Kumar were present on this occasion.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 04:33 PM IST