Bhopal: Khajuraho fest, Orchha overwhelm envoys of 8 countries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Korea, Argentina, Vietnam, Brunei, Finland, Malaysia, Thailand and Laos along with their families attended the 48th Khajuraho Dance Festival in the world tourism city of Khajuraho on a special invitation from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department.

They also enjoyed various cultural programmes during Jungle Safari in Panna Tiger Reserve and Khajuraho Dance Festival. Argentina’s Ambassador Dr. Hugo Javier Gobbi said that the experience of Khajuraho Dance Festival was wonderful. Appreciating the art and beauty of dance in Indian culture, Thailand's Ambassador Pattarat Hongtong says that the Khajuraho Dance Festival is a suitable platform for talents from across the country and abroad.

The hospitality services of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and the friendly behaviour of the local people made him feel a sense of belonging, which made his visit even more special. Brunei High Commissioner Dato Alaihuddin Mohamad Taha described the Khajuraho dance festival and the visit to Orchha as very interesting. He said that he would like to come here again and stay for a few days to learn about the surrounding areas and the local culture.

The wife of Malaysia's High Commissioner Hamid Abdul Hidayat during a bicycle tour in Khajuraho said that Khajuraho is clean and full of greenery. Vietnam's Ambassador Pham Sanh Chou, Laos Ambassador Bounneme Chouanghom, Finland Ambassador Ritva Koukku-Ronde and Malaysian High Commissioner Hamid Abdul Hidayat enjoyed the dance festival and cultural and tourism activities in Orchha.

During the discussion between the Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla and the ambassadors, all the guests assured that they would promote tourism destinations of Madhya Pradesh in their respective countries and encourage the tourists and travel operators of their country to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:54 PM IST