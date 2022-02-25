Former Bhopal collector gets praise from NITI Aayog CEO on his book

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Bhopal collector Tarun Kumar Pithode has got praise from NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on his book ‘The Battle Against Covid- Diary of a bureaucrat’.

Amitabh Kant is a 1980 batch retired IAS officer of Kerala cadre who is the second chief executive officer (CEO) of the government of India’s public policy think tank NITI Aayog.

Kant tweeted, “This book by @TarunPithode is an insightful account of the on-ground response of local authorities towards the pandemic, from the war-room to vaccination drive. He was DM, Bhopal. Provides a first-hand account of heroic efforts of frontline workers & NGOs! A fascinating read!”

A 2009 batch IAS officer Tarun Kumar Pithode was collector Bhopal when Coronavirus was spreading during its first wave and the district administration had a tough task in controlling its spread within and from the congested localities particularly in old city. He is presently posted as managing director, MP State Civil Supplies Corporation.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:24 PM IST