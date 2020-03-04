Madhya Pradesh: Toll company asked to forgo tax till Mar 18 due to lack of maintenance

Ratlam: Taking cognizance into the directives passed by Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Madhya Pradesh State Road Development Corporation (MPSRDC) ordered Western MP Infrastructure and Toll Road Private Limited and Ors not to charge toll from the commuters on the Ratlam-Lebad four-lane road. Orders will be effective until March 18.

Giving this information advocate Prashant Gwaliory Jain, who moved an application before the High Court about the pathetic condition of the Ratlam-Lebad road said that matter will be taken up again on March 18 and district administration has been directed to resubmit status report afresh.

On February 25, High Court ordered to suspend the recovery of the toll tax on the petition filed by advocate Jain. A status report was also submitted by the district administration on Tuesday as was directed earlier and it has been again directed to submit status report on March 18 as well.

Advocate Jain informed that the condition of the four-lane was still not good and also presented photographs in support.

Meanwhile, as per information, district collector Ruchika Chauhan on the directives of High Court had constituted a team for preparing a status report which included officials of MPRDC, PWD who prepared submitted status report.

Notably, company collects toll between Rs 40 and 50 lakh daily and it will cost company more than Rs six crore after MPSRDC passing the orders.

This is not the first time when authority asked company to forgo toll tax. On February 25, High Court has directed MPSRDC to order company to not charge toll from commuters at Chokala Toll Plaza and Bilpank Toll Plaza on Nayagaon four-lane road up to March 3. Corporation passed an order following lack of maintenance of the road.