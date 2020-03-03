Madhya Pradesh: MLAs Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol, who appreciated Kamal Nath, remain absent from BJP's legislators meet

BHOPAL: BJP has begun to collect its legislators in Bhopal amid talks of horse-trading.

President of BJP’s state unit, VD Sharma, has called a meeting of legislators from various divisions to discuss the political developments with them.

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well as leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava took part in the meeting.

Meetings of Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar and Jabalpur divisions were held on Tuesday.

Party’s MLAs Narayan Tripathi from Maihar in Rewa division and Sharad Kol from Beohari were absent from the meeting.

Both Tripathi and Kol voted for the Congress in the assembly. Tripathi, however, returned to the BJP after that, and campaigned for the party during the Jhabua by-election.

After Tripathi’s name cropped up in a challan filed in connection with the honey-trap case, he began to side with Congress.

Tripathi also spoke against CAA and was in contact with Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

During the meetings, the legislators were told that they should not to be decoyed by the Congress.

The party leaders hinted that there would be a major change in MP politics.

In the meetings, called by Sharma, party leaders are judging the legislators who can cross over to the other side.

MLAs are being told that if there is any offer from the Congress they should inform the top leaders about it.

BJP’s aim is to keep its legislators together, that there may not be any problem for the party to win two RS seats and to form government in MP.