 Madhya Pradesh To Raise Its Share In Country's Economy To 5% In Next 5 Years: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
"More than 11,000 young people have been given appointment letters for posts in government departments in the last eight months," Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav claimed.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at Lal Parade Ground |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said his government has resolved to take up the state's contribution in the country's economy to five per cent from the present four per cent in the next five years.

Addressing the main function of the 78th Independence Day after unfurling tricolour at the Lal Parade Ground, he also announced that starting November 1 this year, four missions will be launched in the state for the development of youth, women, farmers and poor.

"Bharat has carved its niche in the world under the dynamic leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the last decade, the country has made strides. Under his leadership, the country is developing fast and becoming powerful," Yadav said.

"Bharat is marching ahead to achieve the target of becoming the world's third economy. The state has resolved to raise its contribution in the country's economy from four per cent to five per cent in the next five years," he added.

He also mentioned that the state government is working towards doubling the state budget in the next five years. PM Modi was focusing on the youth, women, farmers and the poor for the country's development.

Taking inspiration from the PM, Madhya Pradesh will launch four separate missions for youth, women empowerment, farmers and the poor on November 1, he said.

"Our youth needs to have access to artificial intelligence and new technologies apart from traditional knowledge. For this, we have invested Rs 485 crore. Under it, one college each in 55 districts of the state has been turned into PM College of Excellence," the CM said.

According to him, efforts were being taken to fill the vacant government posts in the state.

"More than 11,000 young people have been given appointment letters for posts in government departments in the last eight months," he said.

He also said that more than 60 industrial units were being set up with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore to open up vistas for over 17,000 employment opportunities.

