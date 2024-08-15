 Independence Day 2024: CM Mohan Yadav, Jitu Patwari & Top Police Officials Lead Flag Hoisting Ceremonies (WATCH)
Independence Day 2024: CM Mohan Yadav, Jitu Patwari & Top Police Officials Lead Flag Hoisting Ceremonies (WATCH)

In Bhopal, Congress President Jitu Patwari also marked the occasion by hoisting the national flag, adding to the day's celebrations.

Updated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav proudly hoisted the national flag at Lal Parade Ground in capital Bhopal on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

In his speech, CM Yadav emphasized the ongoing efforts needed to achieve a "Viksit Madhya Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat," acknowledging the numerous sacrifices made during the freedom struggle. He also congratulated and thanked his security personnel and the state police for their dedication, announcing rewards for their service.

article-image

Jitu Patwari Hoists Flag At Cong HQ

In Bhopal, Congress President Jitu Patwari also marked the occasion by hoisting the national flag at Congress headquarters in Bhopal, adding to the day's celebrations.

article-image

Police Commissioner Hoists Flag In Bhopal's Police Ground

The Independence Day ceremony at the police ground in Bhopal was led by Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra. He raised the national flag and saluted it, extending his Independence Day greetings to the police staff and the public.

The event saw the presence of Additional Police Commissioner Awadhesh Goswami, Additional Police Commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Patel, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Neetu Thakur, Assistant Commissioner of Police Swati Murav, and the entire team from the Commissioner’s Office.

