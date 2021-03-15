Madhya Pradesh: To get rid of sewage problem, bio-digester used at Dal Lake could be used at Upper Lake, suggests DRDO scientist

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) could save crores of rupees annually to keep the water of Upper Lake fit for drinking. The ‘bio-digester’ developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that has been installed at several places in Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley can also be used at the Upper Lake in Bhopal.

“Scientists from the DRDO have developed a ‘bio-digester’ that converts human waste into water. The Indian Railways has used it successfully, replacing traditional toilets with it. It’s also being used in Siachen and Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley,” said Arvind Tomar, defence scientist at the DRDO.

The bio-digester was innovated considering problems faced by the army at high altitudes, such as Siachen. They used soak pits for toilets, but, at sub-zero temperatures, human waste remained as it is and caused health hazards.

The DRDO developed the bio-digester that utilises anaerobic bacteria which feed upon the faecal matter inside the tank and finally degrade the matter. Army units stationed at high altitudes are now using this technique to keep the place hygienic and environment friendly.