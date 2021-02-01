CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1,600 cr for sewage treatment plants

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced Rs 1,600 crore to establish sewage treatment plants across Bhopal so that the lake water remains healthy and potable. Chouhan inaugurated several projects, besides laying the foundation stones of some projects on Monday.
The chief minister rechristened Boulevard Street ‘Atal Path’ after its inauguration. A swadeshi name for this road sounds sensible and rational, said Chouhan.
The chief minister said that 150 parks would be built in the state capital which would help Bhopal to retain its greenery.
36 roads worth Rs 200 crore: Talking to the media, Chouhan said that construction of 36 roads worth Rs 200 crore in Bhopal was in progress. As many as 600 new buses will be started, out of which 300 will run on CNG. This CNG will be prepared in a 200-ton bio-CNG plant that will be established very soon.
The TT Nagar Ground will be developed at a cost of Rs 26 crore. Bhopal will be developed as a hotspot for adventure tourism. The War Memorial, ‘Shaurya Smarak’, will get a facelift and the Bharat Mata Mandir at Manua Bhan ki Tekri will be made.
More than 52,000 houses will be built for the poor that will generate employment as well.
Solar project at Upper Lake: Earlier, CM Chouhan inaugurated a solar project at the Upper Lake at VIP Road. The 500-KW plant will run the Karbala Pumping Station, besides illuminating the street lights at VIP Road. The plant is established by the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation.
Chouhan also conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for a water wall and a musical fountain at the Selfie Point Park. The project is expected to be completed in the next three months.
Karond railway overbridge: The chief minister laid the foundation stone of the Karond railway overbridge, which will be completed in 1-1/2 years. He also inspected the Bhanpur landfill site and said that a beautiful park would be built there.
Chouhan inaugurated a sewage treatment plant at Damkheda and a garbage treatment plant at Govindpura. The Deendayal Rasoi will be increased to 4 from the existing one and 15 Rain Baseras (night shelters) would be built, Chouhan said.