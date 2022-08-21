Madhya Pradesh to become cheetah state now

The lightly built, streamlined, agile body of the cheetah makes it an efficient sprinter | FPJ Photos

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday after being known as a tiger and leopard state Madhya Pradesh would now become a cheetah state.

He was addressing a conclave organised by a national media group here on Saturday.

"Work is being done to relocate cheetahs in Kuno Palpur National Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa and Namibia. The work of better management of wildlife is being done in the dense forest areas of Madhya Pradeshî, he added.

Chouhan further said, ìMadhya Pradesh is establishing new parameters of development in various fields. In the last financial year, Madhya Pradesh was leading in the country with an economic growth rate of 19.74 per cent. There has been an increase of about 45 per cent in the capital expenditure of the state. This year, better works are being done for capital expenditure with an amount of Rs 48,800 crore. The contribution of the state in Indiaís economy has increased to 4.6 per cent.î

He said continuous efforts were being made for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. He said Madhya Pradesh was working on the principle of opportunity in disasters, accepting the mantra of self-reliance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the corona period. Important suggestions were received in 2020 from the experts of the country in the areas of infrastructure, education, health and good governance.

He said youths would get a large number of jobs and self-employment opportunities in coming year. The target was to provide employment to 32 lakh youths in the state. Youths would get place in one lakh government jobs in the coming one year. Planned efforts had been started for this, he added.