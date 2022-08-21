Bhopal: National Science Film Fest to show scientists' contribution to freedom struggle

Independence Day | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Science and Technology Minister Omprakash Saklecha said here on Saturday that the 12th edition of National Science Film Festival of India to be held in Bhopal from August 22 to 26 would also show Indian scientistsí contribution to the freedom struggle.

Talking to media persons, Saklecha said the only change in the schedule of the festival was that it would now be inaugurated at Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology premises on August 22. The remaining events of festival would be held at Ravindra Bhavan premises.

He said inauguration of five-day festival would take place at 10 am on August 22 and a prize distribution ceremony would be held at 12 noon at Ravindra Bhavan on August 26.

Noted documentary producer Siddharth Kak and senior actor Rajiv Verma will be special guests.

The 12th National Science Film Festival 2022 will see the first screening of a film based on the life of the country's great scientist Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, which depicts his contribution to country's independence. The film is being screened as the opening film at the film festival. Along with this, a film based on ocean cleanliness awareness will also be screened as the inaugural film under the Clean Sea Coast campaign in the country.

Over 150 filmmakers invited from across the country will be introduced to the film culture of Madhya Pradesh, the state's rich biodiversity, scientific heritage, architecture, arts, and will be invited for film production in Madhya Pradesh.