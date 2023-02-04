Madhya Pradesh: Tigress poached in Umaria forest area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress was found dead in Balbai beat of Umaria forest division on Saturday. Forest officials have taken the corpse of the tigress into the possession. The female beast died after coming into the contact of live wire trap. It’s being said that four suspected people involved in the death of tigress have been rounded up by the forest officials.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life, JS Chauhan said that the tigress died due to electrocution. It’s being assumed that electric wires might have been put to prevent wild boars and other animals from entering into the fields and accidentally the tigress came in contact with it.

Ranger in Umaria forest area, Arjun Singh said that the tigress, aged 8-10 years, died close to revenue area situated adjoining the nullah in Balbai beat. It died after coming in contact with live wires, probably put up to prevent the crop from the wild animals. Some suspects have been rounded up and they are being interrogated. It’s most likely that they would be officially arrested soon on the charges of killing the feline.

The autopsy of the tigress would be performed on Sunday and then only, something exact reason about death could be said.

Sources said that senior officers are also keeping a close track of the investigation into the tigress death. Umaria is having a sizeable population of tigers.

Notably, tiger deaths have become frequent in last few months of last year as well.