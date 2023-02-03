Bhopal: Pathan’s success snub to boycott gang, says Bollywood producer from city

Bollywood producer Garima Mehta poses at Courtyard by Marriott in the city on Friday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The spectacular success of SRK-starrer Pathan is a message to the boycott gang that they would not decide what we should watch and what we shouldn’t. “The people have stood up and snubbed them”, said Garima Mehta, of the producers of the film Mission Majnu.

Garima was talking with the media persons in the city on Friday. She said that she does not agree with the idea that any publicity is good publicity for a film. “We work very hard on every film. And a lot of money goes into producing films. So, if a group of people, without seeing a film, start making negative comments about it and begin calling for its boycott, it affects the morale of the industry as a whole,” she said.

Garima, who was born and brought up in Bhopal, added that the success of Pathaan may reverse the trend of film’s releasing on OTT platforms.

About charges of nepotism in the entertainment world, she said that a doctor’s daughter becoming a doctor and a neta’s son becoming a neta is common enough. “If you dub an actor’s children becoming actors as nepotism, then it is there in every field,” she said.

Garima said that after completing her schooling from Bhopal, she moved to Indore where she studied management. Later, she studied filmmaking in New York and began her career in Bollywood in the field of production.

She said that Salman Khan, with whom she had worked on the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is the “coolest guy ever, bindaas and down-to-earth.”

She described Sidharth Malhotra, the chief protagonist of Mission Majnu as a sincere and hardworking actor.

Mission Majnu, currently streaming on Netflix is an action-packed film of Sidharth and Rashmika based on one of India's daring RAW operations on Pakistani soil in the 1970s.

