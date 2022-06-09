Madhya Pradesh: Tiger's carcass found under suspicious circumstances on Panna-Katni highway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a P-111 tiger was found lying on the roadside near Panna Tiger Reserve, Akola Gate. The officials are inspecting the site closely and will be conducting a post-mortem inside the Rajbaria Gate.

Uttam Kumar Sharma, Field Director of Panna Tiger Reserve said that the age of the tiger P-111 was about 13 years old and had been seen crossing the road by the passersby just a few days ago. Prima facie the death of the tiger seems natural. No injury marks have been found on the body. ,

The death of a tiger has caused a stir in the area. Not to mention, the death of tigers in the Panna Tiger Reserve is often reported. This is the second death on Panna-Katni Highway. Last year a tiger cub was killed in a road accident,

