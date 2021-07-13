Madhya Pradesh: Tiger injured in fight shifted from Pench to Van Vihar

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old tiger injured in a clash with another big cat some days ago in Pench Tiger Reserve was shifted on Tuesday to Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Information of the tiger, officially called T-11, moving near Avarghani village in Khawasa buffer zone was received in the intervening night of July 9-10, and a patrolling team finally spotted it on Monday in a resort campus, said Pench Tiger Reserve Field Director Vikram Singh Parihar.

"A medical examination found T-11 to be very weak, with injuries on the neck and shoulders. It is suspected that the male tiger sustained them in a fight with another adult tiger. Incidentally, T-11 was rescued in June, 2018 as well after getting injured in such a fight," the official informed.