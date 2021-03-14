'Injured tiger is more ferocious...': Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP

Kolkata: Days after being injured at Nandigram while campaigning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started her election campaign on a wheelchair from Sunday.

Taking part in a roadshow from Kolkata’s Mayo road to Hazra, the TMC supremo claimed that despite being advised to take bed rest by the doctors, she chose to campaign just to save democracy in West Bengal.

“I will not let those who conspired against me to win. In my absence they will break the democracy of West Bengal. So with the broken leg I will campaign across the state on a wheelchair,” claimed Mamata.

Slamming the BJP, TMC supremo claimed that "an injured tiger is more ferocious than the dead tiger".

“West Bengal has always been targeted but I will not let any outsider rule West Bengal. I will beat the BJP politically. The game is on (Khela Hobe),” stated the Trinamool Congress Supremo, adding that she will visit Durgapur today and will also hold a public rally at Purulia on March 15.

Ahead of the roadshow, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the "broken leg will again grab back the West Bengal state secretariat".

Notably, the Trinamool Congress was scheduled to launch their manifesto today which is now postponed till the TMC supremo returns to Kolkata.

According to TMC sources, after Purulia, the TMC supremo is scheduled to hold a public rally at Bankura.

“The manifesto is likely to get launched on March 17 after Mamata Banerjee returns,” confirmed the sources.

However, the saffron camp cried foul against the TMC supremo stating that Mamata Banerjee is trying to get "sympathy votes" by roaming on a wheelchair.