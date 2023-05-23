Madhya Pradesh: Tiger found dead in Panna

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Tiger named T-7 was found dead in the limits of Panna Tiger Reserve on Monday. Prima facie, it appears that THE tiger died in territorial fight. After the autopsy, tiger’s carcass was burnt.

The Panna Tiger Reserve authorities said during the regular monitoring, T 7 was found dead in Akola buffer region of Panna core region. After getting the information, senior forest officers rushed to the spot. There was no evidence of any unlawful activity. The tiger was having many teeth wounds on its body. No major part was missing from body of the tiger, which was about 15-year-old.

Veterinarian Dr Sanjeev Kumar performed the autopsy and collected vital samples in presence of National Tiger Conservation Authority representative Indrabhan Singh Bundela. The forest officials said that situation would become clear once the report of vital organs sent to lab is released.

