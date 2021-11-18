Madhya Pradesh: Tiger census begins from Wednesday, over 6,000 employees engaged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): First phase of the three-phase tiger census began from Wednesday. Over 6000 employees have been engaged in this exercise that is conducted every four years. This is for the first time that whole exercise is being conducted in paperless mode.

In the first phase, forest staff will register direct and indirect evidences of big cat population. Principal Chief Conservator Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said that on the first day no tiger was seen but pug marks and fecal remains were seen and recorded by the field staff.

Counting of tigers started in one third of 16 tiger reserves on the first day. In Bhopal division, tiger’s presence was recorded in 16 beats by volunteers and forest staff, walking on foot.

The forest staff started their day early as they had to walk five kilometres on the transit line. This process will continue for next seven days. In first three days, carnivorous animals, their feces and tree scratch marks will be recorded. For next three days, the field staff will record herbivorous animals, their footmarks and presence of grassland in their apps.

Camera trapping has also begun with this exercise. Trap cameras have been placed facing each other in a two kilometer-grid for next 25 days. Cameras are then shifted to another place in the tiger territory.

Second phase of counting will begin from first week of December while third phase will be conducted in the last week of December, said PCC Wildlife, Alok Kumar.

