Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers burn Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s effigy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers in Bhopal on Wednesday protested against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranuat for her controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

They set Ranaut’s effigy on fire and raised slogans against her. They demanded an FIR against her and asked the government take Padamshree award back from her.

“Earlier, she had insulted our heroes of freedom movement. Now, she insulted our father of nation. The government should immediate take Padamshree award back and send her to jail for insulting the father of nation,” Congress leader Yogendra Singh Chouhan.

He added that Ranaut is working as an agent of BJP. “She is being supported by the BJP. She knows that the BJP government will not take action against her. But, we will keep protesting until a case is registered against her,” he said.

“Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you, offer another check for one more slap, and that is how you will get Aazadi. That’s not how one gets Aazadi, one can get Bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely,” the actress said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:37 PM IST