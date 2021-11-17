Madhya Pradesh: Over 75% have taken second dose so far, 42K take the jab

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department could vaccinate over 42,000 people on Wednesday with which the percentage of second doses of vaccination increased to over 75 per cent.

Health department has aimed to complete vaccination of the targeted population by the end of this month.

Out of the total number of vaccines administered on Wednesday, 95 per cent were for the second dose.

“We are trying to achieve the maximum target at the earliest. We are planning to fully vaccinate the targeted population by November 30,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they are also trying to contact many people whose second dose is due.

On Wednesday, as many as 42,078 people could be vaccinated with which the total number of vaccine doses used in the city reached 51,52,681 while in which 30, 11, 339 were for the first dose while 21, 41, 343 were for administering second dose to the people.

As many as 43, 87,107 doses of Covishield were administered in the city while 7, 53, 507 were of Covaxin.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:42 AM IST