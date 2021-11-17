Madhya Pradesh: Goat milk to provide income to small farmers, says Minister

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): On birth anniversary of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, minister for animal husbandry and dairy Prem Singh Patel inaugurated goat milk booths here at Sainath B colony in Barwani during an event held under Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Monday.

Patel said that Goat milk is rich in proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, iron, and other essential nutrients. Milk and its products help boost immunity.

Due to nutritional importance, goat’s milk is being promoted to improve the nutrition of people in the areaGoat milk has been made available at Milk booths of Milk federations (Dugdha Sangh) across the state.

The move will provide employment to small farmers and tribals in the state.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma said the move aims to change the goat farming in the region and to spread awareness and information on the practices and upkeep of sustainable goat farming and breeding. It will bring social change in the region, he added.

Officials of the Dudgh Sangh Indore said that goat milk will be available for Rs 30 per 200 ml at milk booths of the milk federation in Indore and Jabalpur divisions.

Milk is being purchased at Rs 50 to 70 per litre from the tribals of Barwani, Dhar, Jhabua and Jabalpur Divisions by Indore and Jabalpur Milk Federation.

Barwani collector Shivraj Singh Verma, SP Deepak Kumar Shukla, BJP District President Om Soni, general manager of Indore Dugdh Sangh SD Jadhav, field officer Omprakash Jha, assistant general manager RP Bhatia, Barwani District manager RS Puri among others were present.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:22 AM IST