Madhya Pradesh: One Day Senior Women’s Trophy, Madhya Pradesh out of tourney, Karnataka enter semis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh was kicked out of One Day Senior Women’s Cricket Trophy championship by Karnataka despite a 45-run-inning from batsman Soumya Tiwari and a two-wicket spree from Anushka Sharma at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, according to scorecard of match by BCCI Live.

Karnataka chose to field, winning the toss. Tiwari scored 45 off 73 balls hitting three fours. Captain Puja Vastrake scored a 40 off 75 balls hitting 2 fours and a six.

The team scored 169 in 48 overs, losing nine wickets. The match was restricted to 48 overs due to bad weather conditions in Bengaluru.

Karnataka managed to chase score within 42.2 overs losing only five wickets. Shubha’s 43 runs off 70 balls studded with 5 fours and Prathyoosha’s 45 off 58 balls studded with 4 fours, paved the way for Karnataka’s semis qualification.

MP’s Anushka took two wickets while Poonam, Priti and Salonee took one wicket each. While for Karnataka,Chandu and Patil took two wickets each.

Karnataka will face Punjab in the first semifinal of the tournament scheduled on Thursday, while Railways and Bengal will face each other in the second semifinal to fight for a place in the finale.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 07:49 PM IST