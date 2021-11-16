e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 03:47 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Family from Gwal Samaj in Guna faces ‘social boycott’ as they refuse to give land for temple construction

Panchayat has told victim family to put turbans at their feet, cut off beard, drink cow urine and keep panchayat members’ shoes on their head for atonement.
Staff Reporter
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A family from Gwal Samaj in Guna district has complained at the public hearing of the district collector that the Panchayat has boycotted them for not giving land for temple construction.

The victim, Heeralal Ghoshi is a resident of Shivaji Nagar of Guna town.

In his complaint, he claimed that Panchayat has told him to put turban at their feet, cut off beard, drink cow urine and keep panchayat members’ shoes on his head for atonement.

Ghoshi said that his parents had donated a piece of land for construction of the temple. Now, the people of his community are demanding more land for extension of the temple, he said.

As he refused to give land, the community’s panchayat boycotted his family.

Ghoshi complained that there was a wedding in his family recently, people from his community refused to attend the function, citing the panchayat’s instructions.

